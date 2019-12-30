NOEM CONCERNED OVER LOWER RIVER RELEASES FROM DAMS

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem along with other regional Governors and Congressional representatives are asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to raise the flow from Gavins Point Dam higher than the normal winter level to add more flood storage space in upstream reservoirs:

Noem says the states need to stay in contact with the Corps:

Noem is already concerned about another round of flooding next spring:

Flows from Gavins Point Dam are currently at twenty-seven thousand cubic feet per second, about five thousand cubic feet above the projected winter rate.

