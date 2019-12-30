GUEVARA ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEAS

A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide charges in the June death of a bicyclist.

37-year-old Edy Guevara entered the plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to Vehicular Homicide Operating Under The Influence and Vehicular Homicide Reckless Driving plus Operating While Under The Influence First Offense.

Authorities say Guevara had alcohol and marijuana in his system when the vehicle he was driving hit 64-year-old Charles Fluharty on June 13th in Sioux City.

Police say Guevara later told officers he was texting on his phone when he hit Fluharty, who died a week after the crash.

Guevara is free on $30,000 bond with a trial date pending.