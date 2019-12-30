DREAMA DENVER – FOUR BEARS IN A BOX

Author: Dreama Denver

Book: FOUR BEARS IN A BOX

Publishing: Headline Books (February 11, 2020)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Dreama Denver, wife of late TV icon and Gilligan’s Island star Bob Denver shares for the first time an original story inspired by Bob and their son Colin, who suffers from autism. With their shared theatre backgrounds, Bob and Dreama would read stories to him every evening, using their acting backgrounds to reach through to Colin and bring the book’s characters to life. Now, Dreama’s Four Bears In A Box gives you the chance to touch the lives of the little ones in your life and take them on a magical journey of imagination and pure joy!