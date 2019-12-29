SNOW COVERED ROADS CONTINUE IN THE DAKOTAS & NEBRASKA

South Dakota’s Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have re-opened Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border and Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City.

Officials advise motorists that driving conditions are still difficult on those interstates and other highways in South Dakota.

Many roadways remain ice or snow covered and slippery, and the wind is still causing drifiting across some of the highways.

Several northern and central Nebraska highways and county roads remained closed.

A nearly 80-mile stretch of Interstate 80 from Lexington east to Grand Island is closed, along with U.S. Highway 83 from Valentine to the South Dakota state line.

Closures have been reported on portions of Nebraska Highways 11 and 70.

Travelers can get the most up-to-date information from calling 5-1-1 or visiting safetravelusa.com/sd.

Updated 12:03pm 12/30/19

