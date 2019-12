WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL HOLD THE FIRST OF SEVERAL MEETINGS ON THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 BUDGET ON MONDAY MORNING.

COUNTY BUDGET MANAGER DENNIS BUTLER SAYS THE BUDGET WILL OCCUPY MUCH OF THE FIRST SEVERAL WEEKS OF MEETINGS THROUGH FEBRUARY 18TH IN THE NEW YEAR:

MONDAY’S MEETING BEGINS AROUND 9:20AM IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

THE NEW FISCAL YEAR FOR THE COUNTY BEGINS JULY 1ST.