START THE NEW YEAR WITH A STATE PARK HIKE

Iowa residents can start off their New Year’s Day by taking a hike in a state park.

On January 1st the Centennial celebration of Iowa State Parks begin with a First Day Hike.

Locally, Stone State Park will host a hike at 10:30am New Year’s Day.

Hikers should meet in the gravel parking lot across from the park office, about 150 yards inside the east entrance from Talbot Road and Memorial Drive.

The hike will be around two to three miles.

In Monona County a mile and a half hike will take place at Lewis and Clark State Park at 10am.

Those taking part in either hike should dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or hiking boots.