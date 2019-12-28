HAWKEYES DOMINATE HOLIDAY BOWL

Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard reception, all in the second quarter of the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 49-24 rout of No. 22 Southern California in the Holiday Bowl.

Senior Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes and Iowa won its fourth straight game to conclude its sixth 10-win seasons in 21 years under coach Kirk Ferentz.

USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis threw two touchdown passes but was knocked out of the game with an apparent arm injury early in the third quarter.

File photo from Iowa Hawkeyes