FORMER IDA GROVE IOWA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE DIES

The Iowa Judicial Branch says retired Supreme Court Justice Bruce Snell died on December 20th at the age of 90.

Snell was an Ida Grove native who served on the state’s high court from 1987 until his retirement in 2001.

He got an undergraduate degree from Grinnell College in 1951 before joining the Army.

Snell earned his law degree from the University of Iowa in 1956.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Mark McCormick says Snell was one of the first appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals when it was created in 1976. Snell served on that court until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Snell is the third retired or active Iowa Supreme Court justice to die this year.

Chief Justice Mark Cady died in November and former Justice Daryl Hecht died in April.

Radio Iowa