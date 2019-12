WALLS FACING CHARGES IN IOWA & NEBRASKA INCIDENTS

THE SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY FIRED TWO SHOTS AT AN IOWA STATE TROOPER FOLLOWING A TRAFFIC STOP IN MORNINGSIDE THURSDAY MORNING IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES IN BOTH IOWA AND NEBRASKA.

27-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WALLS OF OMAHA IS BEING HELD FOR ASSAULTING AN OFFICER, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

WALLS IS ALSO CHARGED IN NEBRASKA WITH DOMESTIC ASSAULT OF A PREGNANT WOMAN.

TROOPER JOHN FARLEY OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS ANYONE WHO WITNESSED THE TRAFFIC STOP AND RELATED INCIDENTS AT HIGHWAY 75 AND LINCOLN WAY SHOULD CONTACT AUTHORITIES:

WALLS REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AND FACES OTHER ADDITIONAL CHARGES IN THE INCIDENT.