SIOUX CITY MAN FACING CHARGES IN TWO COUNTIES

A Sioux City man is in custody facing charges in both Woodbury and Plymouth counties.

45-year-old Travis Patrick Lynch was arrested Tuesday by a Plymouth County Deputy after a traffic stop on Highway 75.

The deputy discovered Lynch was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe.

Lynch also was wanted on a felony warrant out of Woodbury County.

He was first booked into the Plymouth County Jail for possession of a methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of registration plates and his felony warrant.

Lynch has since been transferred to the Woodbury County Jail for theft charges and violation of his probation where he is being held on $5000 bond.