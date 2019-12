Security National Bank’s annual “Spread the Joy” peanut butter and jelly drive has raised a total of 4,329 pounds of donations for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The past month’s drive had local residents and businesses bring in hundreds of jars of peanut butter and jelly to bank locations across Sioux City, Akron, Mapleton, Lawton and Moville.

Jeremy Craighead, executive vice president of Security National Bank says they are humbled by the outpouring of generosity they’ve seen from the community.