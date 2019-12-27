IOWA OFFICIALS SUSPECT 9 PEOPLE OF VOTING TWICE IN NOVEMBER ELECTION

State officials have referred to Iowa prosecutors the names of nine people suspected of voting twice in the November election last year.

The Iowa secretary of state’s office said in a news release Friday that the nine are suspected of voting in Iowa after casting ballots in other states.

There were 27 suspected instances of people voting first in Iowa and then other states during the same election.

The information was discovered through Iowa’s partnership with several states in the Electronic Registration Information Center.

The states share data to improve the accuracy of voter rolls and enhance voter confidence.