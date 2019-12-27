E-P-J YOUNGSTERS TO LEARN BIKE SKILLS

Kindergarten students at the Elk Point-Jefferson School District have received a complete Learn-To-Ride Program, including Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets and curriculum from All Kids Bike.

They are the 70th Kindergarten program in South Dakota to receive the bikes which have been incorporated into their physical education curriculum during the current school year.

The All Kids Bike program teaches kindergartners how to ride a bike in their PE class at zero cost to the school, thanks to generous donors.

Photo courtesy Strider