TIPS FOR RETURNING UNWANTED GIFTS

It’s the day after Christmas and Iowa’s retail workers are preparing for their busiest day of the year for returns.

Consumer advocate Michelle Reinen says anyone who got a gift they don’t want through online shopping should check to see how best to return the item.

When possible, Reinen says you should get a gift receipt and check with the retailer first on how it handles returns.

If you have a complaint about a company’s return policy, get a hard copy and consider taking it to the Consumer Protection Division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

