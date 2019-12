SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WITH SHOTS FIRED (Update)

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES INCLUDING ATTEMPTED MURDER FOLLOWING A TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 75 ON SIOUX CITY’S EASTSIDE THURSDAY MORNING.

TROOPER JOHN FARLEY SAYS THE INCIDENT BEGAN AROUND 10AM WHEN AN IOWA STATE TROOPER PULLED OVER A VEHICLE AT LINCOLN WAY AND SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD NEAR THE CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT:

BUT THE ARMED SUSPECT, 27-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WALLS OF OMAHA, RECOVERED AND THEN FLED ON FOOT, FIRING TWO SHOTS AT THE TROOPER, WHO WAS NOT INJURED:

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND OTHER AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY MEMBERS SET UP A PERIMETER IN THE SOUTH RAVINE PARK AREA AND BEGAN A MANHUNT FOR WALLS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SOON SPOTTED THE SUSPECT IN THAT AREA:

THE SUSPECT WAS CAPTURED WITHIN A HALF HOUR AFTER THE SEARCH BEGAN AND CHIEF MUELLER CREDITS THE FAST RESPONSE OF AUTHORITIES FOR THE SUCCESSFUL ARREST:

TROOPER FARLEY SAYS WALLS WAS WANTED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT OF A PREGNANT WOMAN.

BOTH WALLS AND THE DRIVER WERE TAKEN IN FOR QUESTIONING AND FARLEY SAID HE EXPECTED WALLS TO BE CHARGED WITH SEVERAL COUNTS INCLUDING ATTEMPTED MURDER.

Updated 2:33 pm 12/26/19

Updated 3:13 pm to reflect correction by State Patrol that the Trooper did not return fire as they earlier stated.

