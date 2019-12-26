MOORE AND CORBETT LAW FIRMS TO MERGE

Two long time Sioux City law firms have announced a merger.

The Moore, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis firm which was founded in 1926 is merging with the Corbett, Anderson, Corbett, Vellinga & Irvin law firm, which was founded in 1896.

Partner Dan Moore says beginning January 1st, the newly merged group will be known as the Moore Corbett Law Firm:

Moore says the attorneys have the experience and expertise to serve commercial and individual clients:

The lawfirm will be located in Suite 300 of the U.S. Bank Building located at 501 Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City.