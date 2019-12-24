STORM LAKE MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A Storm Lake man is in custody charged with attempted murder.

Sac City Police arrested Dalton Goodman just before midnight Monday night in the 500 Block of South 13th Street in Sac City.

Officers had gone to the area responding to a reported stabbing and found a 35 year old male laying on the ground with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to Loring Hospital in Sac City and was later life flighted with life threating wounds.

Goodman was arrested and booked into the Sac County Jail and is being held on $25,000 cash bond.