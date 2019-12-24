OFFICIALS SAY SPORTS BETTING MAY DROP OFF AFTER FOOTBALL SEASON

The money bet on sports has gradually increased since it became legal in Iowa back in mid-August — but gaming officials believe the betting is expected to drop off as we get deeper into winter.

Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko makes that prediction based on what he’s seen in the industry.

Football is the biggest driver of the amount of money wagered that’s known as the “handle.” :

Ohorilko says states that have been doing this for some time have a trend that tells the story.

Ohorilko says Iowa may not fit precisely into that trend through this first year as some of the state’s casinos took bets on site on the first day allowed by law — while others like Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino added sports betting later.