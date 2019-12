FATAL TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT AROUND 11:40AM TUESDAY SOUTH OF LE MARS.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A PICKUP TRAVELING NORTH ON COUNTY ROAD K-49 FAILED TO STOP AT AN INTERSECTION WITH COUNTY ROAD C-70 AND STRUCK A WESTBOUND S-U-V.

THE CRASH SENT BOTH VEHICLES INTO A NEARBY FIELD.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE HASN’T CLARIFIED IF IT WAS ONE OF THE DRIVERS OR A PASSENGER WHO DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE CRASH OR HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE IN EACH VEHICLE.

THEY DO SAY THE OCCUPANTS OF THE S-U-V WERE TAKEN TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED IN THE CRASH HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.