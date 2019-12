MONDAY AFTERNOON RHONDA CAPRON TOOK PART IN HER FINAL MEETING AS A MEMBER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SURPRISED CAPRON WITH A COMMENDATION HONORING HER FOR HER EIGHT YEARS ON THE COUNCIL:

CAPRON WAS MOMENTARILY SPEECHLESS BUT THEN THANKED THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL FOR THEIR SUPPORT AND SERVICE:

CAPRON SAYS SHE WILL CONTINUE TO LOVE SIOUX CITY AND APPRECIATES ALL OF THE SUPPORT SHE RECEIVED FROM THE COMMUNITY.