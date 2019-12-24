Briar Cliff’s Robert Robinson named finalist for Cliff Harris Award

The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced the finalists for the seventh annual Cliff Harris Award on Monday. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player. Briar Cliff’s Robert Robinson was one of 24 NAIA student athletes mentioned on the list of finalists, a group that also includes players from the NCAA DII and DIII ranks.

Robinson led a Cliff defense that set a program record for fewest points allowed per game as the Chargers allowed just 20.1 points per contest. The junior defensive lineman was named the team’s first ever AFCA All-American with first-team honors. He also was named a Second-Team AP All-American after breaking a school record with 10.0 sacks on the season. On the season, Robinson totaled 81 tackles with 21.0 tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Robinson is the first finalist for the award from Briar Cliff since 2015 when linebacker Andre Reyes made the cut. An overall winner of the award will be announced on December 27 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual banquet on January 9, 2020 in Little Rock, Ark., with special guest two time Heisman Trophy Winner Archie Griffin.