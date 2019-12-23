UTAH MURDER SUSPECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN DAKOTA COUNTY

A South Sioux City man who was formally charged last Friday in connection with a nearly 40-year-old cold case homicide in Salt Lake City remains in custody in Nebraska.

55-year-old Bryan Reed is still being held in the Dakota County Jail pending extradition to Utah.

Reed is now charged in Utah with with murder in the second degree and aggravated burglary.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney says Reed, who was 17 at the time, allegedly entered 72-year-old Wilhelmina Reid’s Utah home through a bathroom window on August 18th of 1982.

Court documents state that Reed allegedly hit the woman multiple times with a baseball bat, then went back to his house where he washed his clothes and went to bed.

Reed lived with his stepmother across the street from the elderly woman’s house, whose last name is spelled differently than the suspect’s and was not related to him.

The court documents also state that Bryan Reed left Utah to attend school in Nebraska the same day his neighbor was killed.

Salt Lake police first interviewed Reed in Sioux City nearly a year ago and charges were filed based on DNA evidence.