TAYLOR PROPOSES TAXPAYER PROTECTION CLAUSE FOR NEW JAIL CENTER

SOME WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE CONCERNED THAT FUNDING A NEW COUNTY JAIL WILL COST THEM WITH HIGHER PROPERTY TAXES IN COMING YEARS TO HELP FUND THE FACILITY.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR SAYS HE HAS HEARD THOSE CONCERNS AND MONDAY PROPOSED THAT A TAXPAYER PROTECTION CLAUSE BE PART OF THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER PROPOSAL:

OC………….SOME OTHER SOURCES. :22

TAYLOR SAYS IF COUNTY RESIDENTS SEE THERE ARE SOME PROTECTIONS IN PLACE TO REDUCE THE TAX LIABILITY, THEY WILL BE MORE LIKELY TO SUPPORT THE BOND ISSUE TO BUILD THE FACILITY:

OC………….A NEW FACILITY. :15

ONE COST SAVING MEASURE HE PROPOSED MONDAY WAS TO CANCEL SPENDING $4000 ON SOIL BORINGS AT THE 28TH STREET SITE.

HE SAYS A SERIES OF SOIL TESTS HAS ALREADY TAKEN PLACE:

OC………TO PROVIDE THAT. :12

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AGREED TO DELETE THAT ITEM AND REQUEST THE REPORT ON THE ALREADY COMPLETED SOIL TESTS.