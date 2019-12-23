SIOUX CENTER NATIVE OUT AS HEAD OF BOEING

Boeing has ousted its CEO over the 737 Max crisis that has engulfed the American aircraft manufacturer.

The company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately and the board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will become CEO on January 13th.

The 55-year-old Muilenburg was born in Orange City and grew up in Sioux Center.

Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes – one off the coast of Indonesia in 2018, the other in Ethiopia last March – killed 346 people in all.

The Max has been grounded worldwide, and Boeing is still struggling to get approval to start flying it again.