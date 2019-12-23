SGT. BLUFF MAN CHARGED WITH INSURANCE FRAUD

A Sergeant Bluff man is facing criminal charges in an alleged insurance fraud case.

64-year-old Jay Wickey is charged with three counts of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information and three counts of Forgery, which are Class D Felony charges.

Wickey was charged following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau that began in February.

Investigators allege that Wickey submitted multiple fraudulent insurance claims to different insurance companies seeking payments he was not entitled to.

Wickey is free on $5,000 bond with a trial date pending.