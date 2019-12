NEW JAIL COMMISSION MEMBERS APPROVED BY CITY & COUNTY (Update)

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAVE APPROVED THE MEMBERS WHO WILL SERVE ON A THREE MEMBER WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER COMMISSION.

SUPERVISOR CHAIRMAN KEITH RADIG SAYS SUPERVISOR ROCKY DE WITT AND LOCAL BUSINESSMAN RON WIECK (WICK) WILL SERVE ON THE COMMISSION TO OVERSEE THE PROPOSED JAIL CENTER PROJECT:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WILL REPRESENT THE CITY COUNCIL AND SERVE AS THE THIRD COMMISSION MEMBER.

RADIG SAYS A NEW FACILITY REMAINS THE BEST AND MOST ECONOMICAL SOLUTION TO REPLACE THE AGING FACILITY LOCATED AT 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS:

THE COUNTY HAS POSTED AROUND 800 PAGES OF INFORMATION TO ITS WEBSITE EXPLAINING THE JAIL CENTER PROJECT.