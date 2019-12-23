MARY TREGLIA HOUSE HELPS WITH LOCAL REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT

Woodbury County Supervisors voted their approval Monday to send a letter to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds consenting to initial refugee resettlement in the county.

Becky Carlson, Director of the Mary Treglia Community House, oversees the local programs:

Carlson says last year eight refugees settled in Woodbury County.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees.

More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far.

No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.