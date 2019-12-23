KLOBUCHAR NEARS 99 COUNTY CAMPAIGN TOUR COMPLETION

Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar is getting close to completing what Iowans call the “Full Grassley”, holding a meeting in each of the state’s 99 counties.

Klobuchar, a U.S. Senator from Minnesota, was in Lyon County Monday morning where she criticized the E-P-A for failing to follow the federal Renewable Fuels Standard:

OC…………helpful for Iowa. ;24

Klobuchar says as president she will ensure the Environmental Protection Agency’s rules for ethanol and biodiesel production comply with federal law.

She will return to the Iowa campaign trail on Friday and — with stops in Emmet, Kossuth and Humboldt Counties — Klobuchar will have visited each of Iowa’s 99 counties this year.