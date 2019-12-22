IOWA ALCOHOL SALES INCREASE

Liquor sales in Iowa saw an increase in the amount of money spent on alcohol compared to last fiscal year.

Tyler Ackerson is with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division:

Ackerson says. He says a bigger product selection could be part of the reason for the increase and flavored products continue to expand.

Black Velvet Whiskey was once again the top selling spirit, followed by Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Tito’s Handmade Texas Vodka, Hawkeye Vodka and Five O’Clock Vodka.

He says there was a change in the Iowa produced spirits.

Ackerson says they saw a little increase in the number of license to sell alcohol with the biggest chunk of those comes from convenience stores.

The full annual report for the fiscal year that ended June 30th is on the I-A-D-B website.