HO-CHUNK AGAIN BACKS NEBRASKA GAMING EFFORT

The economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska is once again helping to fund a campaign to legalize casino gambling in the state.

Campaign finance records show Ho-Chunk Inc. is bankrolling the petition ballot drive with nearly $1.5 million contributed so far to the Keep the Money in Nebraska campaign.

Ho-Chunk has been involved in efforts to legalize gaming in Nebraska for the past few years.

The campaign would allow Nebraska voters to decide in November 2020 whether to allow commercial gambling at the state’s licensed horse racing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus, South Sioux City and Hastings.

AP