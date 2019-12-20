NORFOLK CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF IOWA MAN

An Iowa man has died in Norfolk, Nebraska, after the Jeep he was driving crossed a raised median and crashed into a truck.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday morning when 30-year-old Donovan Rasmussen, of Cedar Rapids apparently lost control of a Jeep on Highway 81.

The vehicle crossed a raised median and hit a cargo truck.

Rasmussen died in the crash.

The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Westley Lyon, of Columbus, Nebraska, was treated for minor injuries.

The crash forced the closure of Highway 81 for about four hours.