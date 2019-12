ENROLLMENT INCREASES IN SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

ENROLLMENT HAS INCREASED IN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT THIS SCHOOL YEAR.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF STUDENTS ENROLLED IN OUR CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOL IS 15,016, AN INCREASE OF 388 FROM LAST YEAR.

BECAUSE THE STATE CERTIFIED THREE MORE STUDENTS THAN THE DISTRICT, SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT JEREMY SAINT SAYS THE BOARD HAD TO MEET FRIDAY MORNING TO VOTE ON INCREASING THE DISTRICT’S SPENDING AUTHORITY:

OC………..THE FORMAL APPROVAL. :21

THAT INCREASES THE DISTRICT’S SPENDING AUTHORITY BY $21,328 DOLLARS TO A TOTAL OVER $3MIILION-50-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

SAINT SAYS THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL TAXES OR REVENUE WITH THE CHANGE:

OC…………NO ADDITIONAL TAX AS WELL. :17

THE SCHOOL BOARD THEN ADJOURNED AFTER THE ONE ITEM 7-O VOTE ON THE SPENDING AUTHORITY.