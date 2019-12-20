BUILDING PROJECT PLANNED FOR 4TH ST & FLOYD BLVD

A real estate development firm has announced plans to construct a new mixed-use facility in the 1200 Block of Historic Fourth Street in Sioux City.

Merge Urban Development will purchase the property at the intersection of Floyd Blvd. and 4th Street for development into leasable market-rate residential units and first-floor commercial space.

Construction of the new building will add 60 market-rate housing units to the downtown market with a total capital investment of more than $6 million.

Merge, led by Brent Dahlstrom, anticipates starting construction in early spring 2020 with a completion date in mid-2021.