STUB GRAY SHOOTING RANGE TO CLOSE

The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville is about to close for the season.

The range will close on January 1st and reopen on March 1st of 2020.

Users are reminded that the range is open daily March 1st through December 31st each year, weather and site conditions permitting, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, and Christmas Day.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range

All shooters are required to register at the check-in station.