MCCANN RETIRES AFTER 34 YEARS WITH SIOUX CITY POLICE

A LONG TIME SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER IS HANGING UP HIS BADGE.

LT. PAT MC CANN HAS RETIRED FROM THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AFTER A 34 YEAR CAREER:

OC……….BEEN A GREAT COMMUNITY. :23

MC CANN WORKED IN INVESTIGATIONS A LARGE PART OF HIS POLICE CAREER, BUT SAYS HIS MOST MEMORABLE CASE CAME ON JULY 19TH OF 1989:

OC……..HELP SAVE PEOPLE. :19

HE HAS ALSO BEEN AN INSTRUCTOR IN THE CITIZENS ACADEMY, A SERIES OF HANDS ON CLASSES FOR PRIVATE CITIZENS TO EXPERIENCE WHAT A POLICE OFFICER DOES.

THIS YEAR’S ACADEMY RESULTED IN ANOTHER MEMORABLE MOMENT FOR HIM FROM A PARTICIPANT:

OC………….SOMEONE ELSE’S LIFE. :24

THE MC CANNS ARE MOVING TO ARIZONA BUT SAY THEY WILL BE BACK TO VISIT SIOUXLAND AND HAVE A DAUGHTER GETTING MARRIED HERE NEXT YEAR.