HALFTIME INTERVIEW: Dan Saley, Pro CFB Bettor

Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with Dan Saley, a professional college football bettor in Las Vegas. We talk about handicapping bowl games and Dan breaks down the Holiday Bowl (Iowa/USC) and the Camping World Bowl (Iowa State/Notre Dame).

Dan reminded me that that betting on bowl games brings about a potential for disaster. Be careful! Bettors have lost their entire season bankroll laying money on these games. They are handicapped a completely different way than a regular season game. You have to keep in mind motivation (“lame duck” coaches and assistants, players in the transfer portal and headed to the NFL, injuries, suspensions), excitement level, conference history (ATS and SU), regional advantage, and big line or total movement. Even the “expert” pickers generally recommend laying a half-unit on most of these games.

You can find Dan Saley on Twitter: @BadBeatBros.

Enjoy!