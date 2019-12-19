GUEVARA CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

A Guatemala man has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide relating to a fatal traffic accident in June.

37-year-old Edy Guevara has been charged with Class B and Class C Felony counts in the June 13th accident.

Court documents allege that Guevara was intoxicated when driving the motor vehicle and was also using his cell phone while driving the vehicle that resulted in fatal injuries to Charles Fluharty.

Prosecutors say Guevara’s pickup struck Fluharty, who was riding his bike in the area of Wesley Parkway and 5th Street.

Witnesses on scene said that the Defendant hit the bicyclist and kept driving and did not stop.

Guevara says he was turning the corner and did not see the bicyclist.

The victim was dragged up the street before the defendant finally stopped.

Fluharty, who suffered trauma and a brain injury, was transported to MercyOne Hospital where he was treated for several days before he died on June 20th.

Guevara is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $30,000 bond.