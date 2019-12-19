FARM STATES CLAIM E-P-A IS AGAIN SIDESTEPPING ETHANOL RULES

The head of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association is among those with farm groups and farm-state lawmakers who are expressing anger at the Trump administration over final ethanol rules that they say fail to uphold the president’s promises to the industry:

OC……….in the future. :10

That’s Monte Shaw who is upset that the Environmental Protection Agency has released final renewable fuel standard rules for next year that do not include language President Trump agreed to that would guarantee 15 billion gallons of ethanol is blended into the nation’s gasoline supply:

The EPA contends it’s fulfilling the promises but Shaw disagrees:

OC……..a complete fix. :11

Governor Kim Reynolds says the EPA’s actions continue to disappoint the people of Iowa as biofuels plants close and farmers lose an important market.