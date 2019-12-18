THREE SIOUX CITYANS TO SERVE ON STATE CENSUS COMMITTEE

Governor Kim Reynolds has named three Sioux City residents to the Iowa 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.

The committee, which will be chaired by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and vice-chaired by Secretary of State Paul Pate, is charged with promoting participation in the 2020 Census.

Jean Logan, Susan Hoss and Erin Berzina are the local residents named to the 31 person committee.

Reynolds says “an accurate count of the population is important for redistricting and the allocation of billions of dollars in federal funds”