KING DEFENDS TRUMP DURING HOUSE IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

The U.S. House of Representatives continued its hearings Wednesday leading up to a vote on impeaching president Donald Trump.

Democrats had three hours of debate essentially calling for impeachment and Republicans three hours to claim the case against the president was baseless.

Republican 4th District Congressman Steve King of Iowa defended the president on the house floor:

OC………..dirt on Donald Trump. :29

King also stated that it is Joe Biden who should be under scrutiny for his actions involving Ukraine:

OC………..other 20 Democrats. :23

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is declaring that lawmakers are rising to “defend democracy” in their vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Democratic majority House was heading toward a Wednesday night impeachment vote that’s all but certain to send the two charges of obstruction of congress and abuse of power against Trump on to the Senate for a January trial.

Trump would be just the third American president to be impeached.

File photo