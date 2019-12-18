CITY RESPONDS TO FAA ALLEGATIONS OF ISSUES AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT

The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing a $145,452 civil penalty against the Sioux Gateway Airport for numerous alleged safety violations at the Iowa airfield.

The FAA inspected Sioux Gateway Airport in May 2018, June 2019 and September 2019 and found alleged violations each time, including failure to maintain surfaces, runway and taxiway markings, and visual wind direction indicators.

City Manager Bob Padmore says the city is disappointed with the report and that reconstruction of the runways has been underway for several months:

The FAA report states that in 2018 and June 2019, inspectors found the airport did not properly grade the Safety Areas for both runways to eliminate hazardous ruts, depressions or other surface variations.

The report also alleges the runway and taxiway markings were not properly maintained and that wind indicators were faded, making them difficult to see.

Padmore assures air passengers using Sioux Gateway that the airport will be safe:

In the September 2019 construction inspection, the FAA says two taxiways were not properly marked, and one not properly maintained, creating potentially hazardous debris.

Padmore again says safety of passengers and planes is the top priority:

Airport Director Mike Collett says his staff is working to correct the deficiencies and develop a corrective action plan to eliminate those issues for the future.