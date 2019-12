CAPRON HONORED FOR SERVICE TO CITY

FRIENDS AND FELLOW CITY EMPLOYEES AND COUNCIL MEMBERS HONORED COUNCILWOMAN RHONDA CAPRON AT A CITY HALL CEREMONY WEDNESDAY.

CAPRON SERVED FOR THE PAST EIGHT YEARS ON THE COUNCIL BUT LOST IN A BID FOR A THIRD TERM IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

SHE PAID TRIBUTE TO THE COUNCIL MEMBERS SHE’S SERVED WITH OVER THOSE EIGHT YEARS:

OC……….NOT THE WAY WE WORKED. :26

CAPRON RUNS A HOME CARE BUSINESS AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO THAT HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

SHE SAYS MOST PEOPLE DON’T REALIZE THAT SERVING ON THE COUNCIL IS LIKE A SECOND FULL TIME JOB AND WISHES HER SUCCESSOR, JULIE SCHOENHERR, SUCCESS IN SERVING:

OC……………BEST OF LUCK. :24

CAPRON SAYS SHE PLANS TO STAY OUT OF THE PUBLIC SPOTLIGHT AND CITY BUSINESS FOR AWHILE NOW:

OC………FOR EIGHT YEARS. :18

CAPRON WAS PRESENTED GIFTS BY CITY STAFF AND FELLOW COUNCIL MEMBERS AT THE CEREMONY.