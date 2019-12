UNITYPOINT SUNNYBROOK CLINIC TO GIVE A BOOST TO YOUNG READERS

CHILDREN WHO COME TO THE UNITY POINT SUNNYBROOK MEDICAL CLINIC IN MORNINGSIDE CAN ALSO PICK OUT A FREE BOOK TO READ AND THEN TAKE HOME AFTER THEY SEE THE DOCTOR.

UNITY POINT PEDIATRICIAN DR. SANDRA GRANGER SAYS ITS PART OF AN EFFORT TO GET TODDLERS TO READ AND IMPROVE EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT:

OC………….FUTURE LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT. :18

THE BOOKS ARE FURNISHED THROUGH THE BOOKS FOR BUDDING BRAINS PROGRAM.

SEVERAL BOOKS WERE PLACED INTO A BRAND NEW BOOKSHELF THAT WAS CONSTRUCTED BY MEMBERS OF THE LOCAL CARPENTERS UNION.

LOCAL UNION REPRESENTATIVE ERNIE COLT IS A BIG SUPPORTER OF THE BOOK PROGRAM:

OC………THAT WANT THE SHELVES. :19

THE CARPENTER’S UNION HALL IS USED FOR SORTING THE SEVEN THOUSAND CHILDREN’S BOOKS THAT WERE DONATED TO THE PROGRAM THIS PAST YEAR.