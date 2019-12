TYSON MAKES RECORD DONATION TO UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND HAS RECEIVED A RECORD SETTING DONATION IN THEIR ANNUAL FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HEATHER HENNINGS RECEIVED A CHECK FOR $485,320-DOLLARS FROM TYSON FRESH MEATS AT THE TYSON DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

TRICIA WINQUIST, OPERATIONS SUPPORT SPECIALIST AT TYSON, CO-CHAIRED THE COMPANY’S FUNDRAISING EFFORT:

TYSON EMPLOYEES INCLUDING UFCW LOCAL 222 HELD ACTIVITIES LIKE A SILENT AUCTION AND A BEAN BAG TOSSING COMPETITION TO HELP RAISE FUNDS.

HENNINGS SAYS THE UNITED WAY NEEDS TO RAISE ANOTHER $700,000 DOLLARS BY JANUARY 20TH TO REACH THEIR CAMPAIGN GOAL OF 3.44 MILLION DOLLARS.