THREEV KEY MEMBERS WILL MAKE UP PROPOSED JAIL AUTHORITY

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS TOOK A BABY STEP TUESDAY TOWARDS APPROVING A JOINT COUNTY-CITY AUTHORITY TO OVERSEE CONSTRUCT A NEW JAIL AND LAW ENFORCEMENT FACILITY.

COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR DENNIS BUTLER EXPLAINED TO THE BOARD WHAT NEEDED TO HAPPEN NEXT:

ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTY.

THE BOARD’S RECOMMENDATION WAS ROCKY DEWITT, WHO IS THE ONLY SUPERVISOR THAT DOES LIVE OUTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY.

DEWITT WORKS FOR THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, BUT BUTLER SAYS THERE IS NO CONFLICT OF INTEREST BECAUSE DEWITT DOES NOT WORK IN THE JAIL.

NO OFFICIAL VOTE WAS TAKEN TO APPOINT HIM.

THE AUTHORITY WOULD OVERSEE THE CREATION OF THE 49.3 MILLION DOLLAR, 440 BED JAIL TO BE CONSTRUCTED ON 38 ACRES ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

FOR THE PROJECT TO BECOME REALITY, WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS WILL HAVE TO VOTE TO GIVE MAJORITY APPROVAL FOR THE PROJECT NEXT MARCH.