SIOUX CITY MAN DIES IN NEBRASKA TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A Sioux City man has been identified as the person killed when the pickup truck he was riding in went out of control on an icy highway in eastern Nebraska last Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Jose Rodas died after the pickup collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 77, north of the town of Mead.

The pickup driver, Nicolas Leon, of Sergeant Bluff, was taken to a Wahoo hospital.

Another passenger, Anevol Hernandez, of Sioux City, was treated for minor injuries.

The SUV driver was identified as Kristen Kusik, of Lincoln, who was taken to an Omaha hospital.