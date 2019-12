RICKETTS THANKS LOCAL HEROES WHO BATTLED 2019 FLOODS

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS AND HIS WIFE PAID TRIBUTE TUESDAY TO DOZENS OF HEROES WHO HELPED SAVE LIVES DURING THE FLOODS OF THIS PAST SPRING AND SUMMER.

GOVERNOR RICKETTS SAYS THE FLOODS AFFECTED 84 OF 93 COUNTIES, 104 CITIES AND FIVE NATIVE AMERICAN TRIBES IN THE STATE:

$600 MILLION DOLLARS IN DAMAGE.

RICKETTS PRESENTED AN AWARD TO THE FAMILY OF 50-YEAR-OLD JAMES WILKE OF COLUMBUS.

WILKE DIED WHEN A BRIDGE COLLAPSED AS HE USED A TRACTOR TO TRY AND REACH STRANDED MOTORISTS.

THE GOVERNOR AND FIRST LADY SUSANNE SHORE ALSO PRESENTED AWARDS TO THE STATE NATIONAL GUARD AND NUMEROUS EMERGENCY RESPONDERS.