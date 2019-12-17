MORNINGSIDE HOPES TO DEFEND NATIONAL TITLE

The Morningside Mustangs college football team is on its way to Louisiana to defend their national championship title.

The Mustang players and coaches left on buses for the airport Tuesday morning to prepare to play Marian University of Indianapolis.

Fans lined up on Peters Avenue near the Olsen Student Center to cheer on the team.

Morningside is 13-0 while the Knights are 12-0 and Marian has defeated the Mustangs in their previous two meetings, including an overtime win by a field goal in the 2012 national championship game and a semifinal win in Sioux City back in 2014.