KISS HAS ADDED ANOTHER ROCK AND ROLL ICON AS A SPECIAL GUEST TO THEIR “END OF THE ROAD TOUR” THAT INCLUDES A STOP AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER / FLEET FARM ARENA ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST.

DAVID LEE ROTH, THE FORMER LEAD SINGER FOR VAN HALEN, WILL OPEN THE SHOW, FEATURING A TWIN GUITAR BIG ROCK SOUND AND A SET LIST OF CLASSIC HITS.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AND ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT TYSONCENTER.COM OR BY VISITING THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE.