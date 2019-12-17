CORPS OF ENGINEERS PUSHES FORWARD ON FLOOD REPAIRS

With the Missouri River now under flood stage below Gavins Point Dam to St. Louis, repair works is continuing into the winter on many of the breeched levees between Sioux City and Nebraska City.

Matt Krajewski, the Readiness Branch Chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, says there has been significant progress:

OC……water plant. :15

Krajewski says repairs extend out from the main stem of the Missouri River:

OC…..next spring. ;14

Many of those levees failed again this year, flooding many miles of bottom land and closing I-29 several times.

Jerry Oster WNAX